Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $295.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $279.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $214.13 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

