Arweave Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $39.28 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.84 or 0.00043743 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,941.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.67 or 0.00651602 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00078241 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.
