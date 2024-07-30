Ascent Group LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 139.0% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 276,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,409,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Workday by 946.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Workday by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 9,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Workday by 171.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 73,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.21. 313,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

