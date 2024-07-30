Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RB Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in RB Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 60,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RB Global by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in RB Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

