Ascent Group LLC Buys 34 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $282,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $545.43. 143,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,181. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $588.60 and a 200-day moving average of $566.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

