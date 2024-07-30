Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

