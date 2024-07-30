Ascent Group LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. 431,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,780. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

