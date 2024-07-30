Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $14.84 on Tuesday, reaching $507.56. 923,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,176. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $509.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.41.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

