Ascent Group LLC Purchases 3,655 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 102,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. 467,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

