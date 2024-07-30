Ascent Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 7.1 %

Ecolab stock traded down $17.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.31. The stock had a trading volume of 913,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.