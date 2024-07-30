Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 394,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,927. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,823 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,648. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

