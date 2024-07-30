Ascent Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $339,594,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,074.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,996. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $726.11 and a 12 month high of $1,106.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,035.65 and a 200-day moving average of $978.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.