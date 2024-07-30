Ascent Group LLC Sells 440 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 161,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

