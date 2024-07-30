Ascent Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $26.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,614.85. 40,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,324.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $810.26 and a one year high of $1,658.03. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

