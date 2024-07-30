ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $884.20. 343,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,002.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $947.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

