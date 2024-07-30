Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.37% of Aspen Technology worth $49,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Aspen Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Aspen Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $189.91. The stock had a trading volume of 134,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,412. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.01.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.