Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.56.

Associated Banc Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ASB opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Associated Banc by 14.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

