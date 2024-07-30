Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Update

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atco Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ATMGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 60,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,786. Atco Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Atco Mining Company Profile

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

