ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. Analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -12.37 EPS for the current year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

