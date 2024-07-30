Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,176 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,963,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

