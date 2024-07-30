AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.820–0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.0 million-$461.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $462.0 million.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 1,711,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,239. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

