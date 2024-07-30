Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

APR.UN traded up C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.72. 66,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The stock has a market cap of C$425.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

