Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 3.5 %
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
