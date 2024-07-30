Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $10.41 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.41 billion and approximately $242.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $26.36 or 0.00039822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,218,168 coins and its circulating supply is 394,871,798 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.