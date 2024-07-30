Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 7.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $110,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
AVDE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,550. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
