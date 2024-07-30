Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 7.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $110,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,550. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.