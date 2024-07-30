AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCEL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,893. The company has a market cap of $256.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.