AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
AVITA Medical Stock Performance
Shares of RCEL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,893. The company has a market cap of $256.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
