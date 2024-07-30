Azenta (AZTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY24 guidance at $0.27-0.37 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZTA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 112,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,037. Azenta has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

