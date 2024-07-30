Bally’s (BALY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Bally’s has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BALY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.11.
Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.
