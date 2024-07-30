Bally’s (BALY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Bally’s has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

