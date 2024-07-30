Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBDO stock remained flat at $2.06 on Tuesday. 46,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

