Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 474,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 343.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.31.
About Banco de Sabadell
