Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 474,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 343.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

