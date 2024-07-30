Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 26.3% in July

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSBR

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 0.2 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 198,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $5,064,000. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.