Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Bancolombia stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $10,299,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $9,260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $8,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bancolombia by 1,124.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. Bank of America began coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

