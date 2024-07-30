Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 12.3 %
Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $319.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.24.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
