Barclays Lowers Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $60.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.86.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RHI opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 187,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 285.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 379,780 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth $35,357,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Robert Half by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 72,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.