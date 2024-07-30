Barclays Raises Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $37.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.93.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BFH opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.