Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Raised to $9.50

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,816,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 663,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

