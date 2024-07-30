Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of IMAX to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.56.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.90 on Friday. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

