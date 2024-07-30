Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 3,800 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $141.04. 854,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,265. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

