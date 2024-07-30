Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 160.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.04. The stock had a trading volume of 167,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.81.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

