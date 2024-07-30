Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. 2,127,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,832. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

