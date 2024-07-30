Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,800 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.20. 306,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.