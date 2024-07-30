Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 28,300 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 1,833,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,253. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Gregory Schmidt 23,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

