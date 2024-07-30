Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 29,700 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 16,922,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,753. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

