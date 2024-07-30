Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

