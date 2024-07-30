Bayesian Capital Management LP Grows Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 220.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 552,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,115.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 131,480 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $2,316,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,937,136.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,115.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,292 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACVA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 796,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

