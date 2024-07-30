Bayesian Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 701.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.66. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

