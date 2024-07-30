Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.54 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.16. 5,465,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,640,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

