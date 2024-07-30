Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.77 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,485 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,285. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,198.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

