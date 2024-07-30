Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $681,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $13,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after buying an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 160,431 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

WGO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 519,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.88%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

