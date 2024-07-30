Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $865,000 in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RB Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 60,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of RB Global by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. 443,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,502. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

