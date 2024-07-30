Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $812,000 Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 998,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,142. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 213.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.